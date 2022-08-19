From Cover Letters to LinkedIn Profile Pics, Here Are a Few ...

News From Law.com

Should in-house lawyers who are seeking general counsel roles bother with cover letters? How hard should they negotiate for higher pay during the hiring process? What are the hottest hiring markets at the moment? Jessica Nguyen, chief legal officer for Seattle-based contract and data management firm Lexion, and veteran in-house legal recruiter Susan Tien delved into those questions and other GC job-seeking topics, including LinkedIn profile pics, Thursday during a In-House Connect webinar.

August 19, 2022, 1:58 PM