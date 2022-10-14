From Big Law to Free Britney: Attorney Fights Suit Over Crit...

News From Law.com

A former Big Law associate who was part of the "Free Britney" movement opposing the conservatorship imposed on singer Britney Spears faces a libel suit over her high-profile criticism of a celebrity guardian. Brittany Jeream Courville, who had a brief career at Winston & Strawn after her 2020 graduation from law school, is accused in a suit in a Trenton, New Jersey, federal court of defaming Lima Jevremovic, the court-appointed guardian for television personality Brandon "Bam" Margera.

October 14, 2022, 4:51 PM