Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at White, Arnold & Dowd on Thursday removed a lawsuit against UPS to Alabama Northern District Court over the alleged negligent handling of an item during shipping. The suit was filed by the Campbell Partners on behalf of Carolyn M. Frohsin. The case is 2:22-cv-01262, Frohsin v. United Parcel Service Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 29, 2022, 7:30 PM