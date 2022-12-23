New Suit

Reed Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Froedtert Health Inc. and its associated entities. The suit contends that Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company Inc. has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs up to $18 million for labor and materials spent on COVID-19 'disinfection event expenses,' which is covered under Ironshore's pollution incident legal liability select policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10829, Froedtert Health, Inc. et al v. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.

Insurance

December 23, 2022, 4:00 AM