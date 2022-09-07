News From Law.com

A well-known New Jersey plaintiffs law firm is on the defensive after filing two lawsuits accusing a restaurant of racism. The Law Offices of Rosemarie Arnold claimed in both cases that Houston's in Hackensack told Black customers they were occupying their tables for too long while permitting whites to remain indefinitely. But the plaintiff in the first case was ordered to pay $2,090 in costs as a nonprevailing party on July 25 after a U.S. District Court judge granted summary judgment to Houston's.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 07, 2022, 3:50 PM