Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lane Powell on Friday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Illuminate Law Group on behalf of Ines Frivaldo, who contends Chase failed to protect her account from fraudulent transfers. The case is 2:23-cv-00626, Frivaldo v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA.

Banking & Financial Services

April 28, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Ines Frivaldo

Plaintiffs

Dkm Law Group (sea)

Illuminate Law Group

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA

defendant counsels

Lane Powell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract