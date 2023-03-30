Removed To Federal Court

Coca-Cola on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik de Blouw, accuses Coca Cola of myriad wage violations including requiring employees to work while clocked out, rounding down time worked for the benefit of the company and failing to include incentive compensation in overtime rates. Coca-Cola is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 8:23-cv-00576, Fritch v. The Coca-Cola Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 30, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Fritch

defendants

The Coca-Cola Company

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination