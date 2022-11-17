New Suit - Contract

Kelley Drye & Warren and Allen & Nunnally filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Frio Energy Partners. The suit accuses private equity firm Finance Technology Leverage of fraudulently inducing Frio Energy into partnering with the equity firm to identify and acquire investment opportunities in oil and gas producing properties in the Permian Basin. According to the suit, Frio Energy seeks over $700,000 in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09766, Frio Energy Partners, LLC v. Finance Technology Leverage, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

November 17, 2022, 8:30 AM