New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

T-Mobile was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in South Carolina District Court in connection with the company's latest cybersecurity incident. The complaint centers on disclosures that T-Mobile experienced a data breach in late 2022 impacting the personal information of approximately 37 million customers. The suit was filed by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00438, Frierson v. T-Mobile US, Inc et al.

Telecommunications

February 02, 2023, 6:55 AM