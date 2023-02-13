Who Got The Work

Bonnie L. Martin and Michael Carl Mohler of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to represent Bear Down Logistics in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 30 in Indiana Southern District Court by John H. Haskin & Associates on behalf of Demitrius Frierson Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, is 1:22-cv-02491, Frierson, Jr. v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

February 13, 2023, 12:06 PM