Amazon and Bear Down Logistics were slapped with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by John H. Haskin & Associates on behalf of Demitrius Frierson Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02491, Frierson v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

December 30, 2022, 6:13 PM