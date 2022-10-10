Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Monday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Lloyd's London and other insurers to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims centered on Hurricane Ida, was filed by Pandit Law Firm and Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson on behalf of the Friends of Young Audiences Charter Association. The case is 2:22-cv-03783, Friends of Young Audiences Charter Association v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London et al.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 3:01 PM