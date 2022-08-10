New Suit - Trademark

Cozen O'Connor filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Friends of Worcester, a nonprofit association dedicated to preserving the heritage of Worcester Township. The lawsuit stems from the defendants' plan to redevelop 55 acres of mostly residential land into a commercial center. The complaint accuses the defendants of using the 'Friends of Worcester' mark and related tree logo in newsletters and online materials to falsely convey that Friends of Worcester supports the redevelopment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03186, Friends of Worcester v. Friends of Worcester LLC et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 10, 2022, 4:52 PM