Who Got The Work

Hogan Lovells partner Tom Boer and associate Olivia Molodanof have entered appearances for PG&E in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 16 in California Northern District Court by Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger and Earthjustice on behalf of Trout Unlimited, Friends of the Eel River and other plaintiffs. According to the complaint, the defendant’s Potter Valley Hydroelectric Project is contributing to the decline of protected salmon in the Eel River, including by exposing the fish to harmful water temperatures and by blocking their access to spawning areas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-02379, Friends of the Eel River et al v. Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

Energy

July 26, 2023, 9:25 AM

