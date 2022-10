Removed To Federal Court

DLA Piper removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart to New York Eastern District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by Chesney, Nicholas & Brower on behalf of a mother who contends that her infant was injured by a defective folding chair. The case is 1:22-cv-06035, Friendly an infant by her Mother and Natural Guardian, Lavonda Wise and Lavonda Wise, individually, v. Walmart Inc. et al.