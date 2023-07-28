New Suit - Patent

Generative AI company FriendliAI filed a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit targets competitor Hugging Face Inc., which developed an inference server called Text Generation Inference for Large Language Models; according to the complaint, TGI's reliance on 'continuous' or 'dynamic' batching is copied from FriendliAI's patented inference serving system called 'PeriFlow' a/k/a 'Orca.' The suit was filed by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Fenwick & West. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00816, FriendliAI Inc. v. Hugging Face Inc.

AI & Automation

July 28, 2023, 2:05 PM

