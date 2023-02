Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Kelman & Fantich on behalf of Kay Friend and Stephen Friend. The case is 2:23-cv-10442, Friend et al v. Tractor Supply Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 21, 2023, 3:48 PM