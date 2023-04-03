Who Got The Work

Robert Kort of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie has entered an appearance for Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America and Berkshire Life Insurance Co. of America in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over disability benefits, was filed Feb. 17 in Arizona District Court by Dawson & Rosenthal on behalf of David A. Friedman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver, is 2:23-cv-00304, Friedman v. Guardian Life Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

April 03, 2023, 7:44 AM

Plaintiffs

David A Friedman

Plaintiffs

Dawson & Rosenthal Pc - Sedona, Az

defendants

Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute