New Suit

Guardian Life Insurance and Berkshire Life Insurance were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was brought by Dawson & Rosenthal on behalf of David A. Friedman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00304, Friedman v. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America et al.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 8:13 PM