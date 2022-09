Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Law Office of Brad J. Brumfield on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico and Liberty Mutual to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morris Bart on behalf of Marlene Friedman. The case is 2:22-cv-03134, Friedman v. Geico Direct Insurance Co. et al.

