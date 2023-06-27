New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court against Anderson Pens Inc. The suit was brought on behalf of Friedman Real Estate Management as court-appointed receiver for commercial property owned by Thor Palmer House Retail. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00857, Friedman Real Estate Management as Court Appointed Receiver v. Anderson Pens Chicago, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Friedman Real Estate Management as Court Appointed Receiver

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Anderson Pens Chicago, Inc.

Anderson Pens, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract