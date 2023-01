New Suit - Contract

Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which was brought by Kleinbard LLC on behalf of Steven G. Friedman, contends Citigroup violated its own terms of service by failing to protect the plaintiff's bank account from a cyber attack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00555, Friedman, M.D. v. Citigroup, Inc.