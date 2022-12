New Suit

CIT Bank NA was sued Monday in New York Eastern District Court over claims related to real property. The lawsuit was brought by Rosenberg, Fortuna & Laitman on behalf of Aron Fried, as trustee of the Seiden Family Estate Trust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07376, Fried v. CIT Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

December 06, 2022, 5:38 AM