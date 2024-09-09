Fried Franks Head of Global Finance Moves to Skadden | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Christian Nahr, the head of global finance for Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson and a partner at that firm for the last 19 years, has moved over to Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in New York, the firm said Monday. Nahr joined Fried Frank in 1994 after leaving law school and became a partner in 2005. He advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies as well as hedge funds, investment banks and direct lenders on leveraged finance deals, the firm said.

Legal Services

September 09, 2024, 9:38 AM