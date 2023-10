News From Law.com

After 10 years, David Greenwald will step down as chair of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson in early 2024, sources familiar with the events have confirmed. Asset management partner Kenneth Rosh will step in as the firm's new chair, while M&A and private equity partner Steven Epstein will assume managing partner duties. Scott Luftglass, a litigation partner at the firm, will take over as vice-chair.

October 02, 2023, 2:46 PM

