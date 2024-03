News From Law.com

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, a year after seeing its profits per equity partner dive 12.5%, flipped the script this year, riding outperforming practices in transactions, corporate real estate and fund formation to see its PEP shoot up 20.9% to $4.36 million while its top line revenue was up 5.3% to just over $1 billion, the first time the firm has crossed that threshold.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 22, 2024, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /