Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Saturday in Connecticut District Court. The court action was filed by Atkinson Law on behalf of a former regional medical director who contends that he was denied a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00941, Fridrich v. Horizon Therapeutics, PLC.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 17, 2023, 3:56 AM