Who Got The Work

Anthony F. Andrisano Jr. and Samantha C. Wolfe of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney have entered appearances for Primecare Medical in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Sept. 25 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Koller Law on behalf of a licensed practical nurse who claims that she was forced to resign after being subjected to disparate treatment based on race and in retaliation for pursuing whistleblower allegations in connection with her colleagues stealing medicine for personal use and bringing in illegal contraband to work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines, is 3:23-cv-00230, Friday v. Blair County Prison et al.

Health Care

November 09, 2023, 10:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Chrissy Friday

Plaintiffs

Koller Law

defendants

Blair County Prison

Primecare Medical

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination