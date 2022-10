New Suit - Employment

Surgery Partners, a national network of surgical facilities, and other defendants were sued Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court over alleged employment violations. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Kenneth C. Bordes on behalf of Kallie Frickey, who claims she was wrongfully terminated for reporting unlawful billing practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04062, Frickey v. Surgery Partners, Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 20, 2022, 6:04 PM