Hausfeld and Silver Golub & Teitell filed a data breach class action Monday in Connecticut District Court against Webster Financial Corp. and a subsidiary. The suit pursues claims that the defendants failed to safeguard tens of thousands of consumers’ personal identifying information, resulting in a data breach that began in November 2022 and continued undetected for almost two months. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00628, Friar et al v. Webster Financial Corporation et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 15, 2023, 3:56 PM