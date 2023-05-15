New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Hausfeld and Silver Golub & Teitell filed a data breach class action Monday in Connecticut District Court against Webster Financial Corp. and a subsidiary. The suit pursues claims that the defendants failed to safeguard tens of thousands of consumers’ personal identifying information, resulting in a data breach that began in November 2022 and continued undetected for almost two months. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00628, Friar et al v. Webster Financial Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 15, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Justin Friar

Maria Melo

Paul Courey

Rayna Fedorczyk

Silver Golub & Teitell

defendants

Webster Bank, N.A.

Webster Financial Corporation

