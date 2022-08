Who Got The Work

Christina Chen of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for HP Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed June 27 in California Northern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, contends that HP's 'all-in-one' printers have a defect intentionally designed to compel consumers to spend excessive amounts of money on ink. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:22-cv-03794, Freund et al v. HP, Inc.