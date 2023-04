News From Law.com

Austin, Texas-based Mondee Holdings, which provides technology platforms that help facilitate travel bookings, has hired a senior Apple attorney as its first general counsel. Meredith Waters joins Mondee with more than 15 years of experience in corporate law. Her appointment comes less than a year after Mondee became a publicly traded company through a SPAC merger.

