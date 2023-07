News From Law.com International

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has joined the long-line of firms reporting only marginal growth in profit per equity partner, with higher revenue growth. According to the firm's financial results for 2022/23, PEP rose by 1% to £2.09 million, while revenue jumped 8% to £1.84 billion.

July 26, 2023, 6:59 AM

