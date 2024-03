News From Law.com

As Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer gets settled into new U.S. offices, it is the latest Big Law firm to move toward four days of in-office work per week. Sources familiar with the firm said Wednesday that partners, associates, legal assistants and other fee earners at Freshfields' U.S. offices will be expected to work at least four days in the office each week, beginning May 1. Meanwhile, guidelines for other staff and business services teams vary.

Legal Services

March 27, 2024, 6:20 PM

nature of claim: /