Freshfields Recruits Davis Polk, Kirkland Lawyers, Building ...

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, continuing to build its U.S. corporate practice, has hired two New York lateral lawyers: Davis Polk & Wardwell attorney Jacqueline "Jackie" Marino as a capital markets partner and Kirkland & Ellis partner Joshua Ayal as a mergers and acquisitions partner. While many of its peer firms internationally have struggled to get a foothold in M&A and corporate work in the U.S., Freshfields has managed to make significant inroads via lateral hiring over the last several years. The latest hires reflect the firm is continuing to keep up recruiting into 2024.

June 10, 2024, 8:00 AM

