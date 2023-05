News From Law.com International

Having joined the firm in 1999 as a trainee, Mark Sansom has now been elected Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer's next managing partner, and is set to succeed Claire Wills from May 1. Law.com spoke to Sansom to discuss his new role, and what we might expect from the firm under his tenure.

May 02, 2023, 6:00 AM

nature of claim: /