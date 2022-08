News From Law.com

In another sign of growing law firm leasing activity, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said Wednesday that it had signed a 15-year lease in lower Manhattan. The 180,000 square-foot lease at 3 World Trade Center will allow Freshfields to occupy floors 51 through 54 when it moves from its current Midtown location at 601 Lexington Avenue in early 2024, the firm said.

Legal Services

August 24, 2022, 10:59 AM