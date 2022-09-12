Freshfields Hires Wilson Sonsini Partner as September Stays ...

News From Law.com

In what has already proven to be a seller's market in the highly prized antitrust practice area this summer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has managed to lure an experienced antitrust lawyer with FCC and DOJ experience away from Wilson Sonsini. Jamillia Ferris is the latest lawyer to find a new home in what has been a hot September for antitrust lateral movers. The same day Ferris joined Freshfields, Justice Department antitrust division lawyer Ryan Sandrock left for Shook.

Legal Services

September 12, 2022, 5:30 AM