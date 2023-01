News From Law.com International

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Mexican law firm Nader, Hayaux & Goebel advised Vinci Airports on its acquisition of a minority stake in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton represented the seller, Fintech Holdings,

January 11, 2023, 3:31 PM