Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has dominated a list of the top lawyers working on M&A transactions across the U.K. and EMEA in 2023. Five partners from the firm made it onto the table, compiled by MergerLinks, which ranks individual lawyers by the deals they advise on. These include the global head of Freshfields' energy group, Graham Watson, and co-head of its industrials practice Deborah Janssens.

February 12, 2024, 4:00 AM

