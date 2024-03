News From Law.com International

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Linklaters have secured roles as buyout giant CVC Capital Partners mulls an initial public offering in Amsterdam, according to a person close to the matter.It has been widely-reported that CVC has been considering a circa $15 billion-plus listing since 2022 and it is now expected to float by the summer this year.

Europe

March 19, 2024, 6:21 AM

