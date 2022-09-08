Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against farming operator Andersons to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Mattingly, Simms, Robinson & McCain on behalf of Fresh Start Farms, seeks an accounting summary from defendants for the years of 2019-2021 and seeks to declare certain contracts unenforceable as a result of fraudulent inducement. The case is 3:22-cv-00472, Fresh Start Farms v. The Andersons, Inc.

Agriculture

September 08, 2022, 7:34 AM