News From Law.com

In the same month that Goodwin Procter laid off dozens of lawyers and professional staff, the law firm is adding dozens to its attorney ranks. Goodwin announced on Wednesday the addition of a top healthcare regulatory attorney, Greg Demske, in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, the law firm is preparing to welcome a large lateral group from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders as it plans to launch a Philadelphia office.

Legal Services

January 18, 2023, 5:00 AM