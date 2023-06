News From Law.com International

France-based law firm SRDB has opened an office in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. It follows the firm's launch in Tunis, Tunisia, late last year and the 40-lawyer firm now has offices in nearly 20 cities across Europe, the Middle East and North and sub-Saharan Africa.

France

June 13, 2023, 5:30 AM

