Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Grefe & Sidney on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Iowa Southern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed claim under an equipment breakdown insurance policy, was filed by the Weinhardt Law Firm and Parr Richey Frandsen Patterson Kruse on behalf of Fremont Farms of Iowa LLP. The case is 4:22-cv-00400, Fremont Farms of Iowa L.L.P v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 01, 2022, 6:51 PM