New Suit - Contract

Illa Designs and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis on behalf of a receiver for American National Investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00067, Freitag et al. v. Illa Designs LLC et al.

California

January 13, 2023, 6:01 PM