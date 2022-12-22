Who Got The Work

Thomas J. Joensen of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Electrical Power Products Inc. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit was filed Nov. 7 in Iowa Southern District Court by the Stoltze Law Group on behalf of Meghan Freise. The defendant is also represented by Belin McCormick P.C. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie M. Rose, is 4:22-cv-00376, Freise v. Electrical Power Products, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 22, 2022, 10:51 AM