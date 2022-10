Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Setliff Law on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Michaels Stores to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Locklin & Coleman on behalf of Mo'uth Freihat. The case is 1:22-cv-01206, Freihat v. Michaels Stores, Inc.

October 25, 2022, 4:35 AM