New Suit - Contract

McAfee & Taft filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court on behalf of convenience store operator Freeway Stores OK LLC. The suit, pertaining to a commercial lease agreement, brings claims against Mountain Express Oil Company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00284, Freeway Stores Ok LLC v. Mountain Express Oil Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 06, 2022, 4:38 PM