New Suit - Trademark

Brooks Kushman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Freestyle Brands in relation to its shark fin mark. The suit names Accutime Watch Corp. and Pinkfong USA Inc. for selling a watch with a shark fin design that will allegedly cause a likelihood of confusion where consumers believe the defendants and plaintiff are affiliated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00123, Freestyle Brands, LLC v. Pinkfong USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 28, 2023, 11:00 AM

